Happy Birthday To My Dad ❤️ | Black & White by yogiw
61 / 365

Happy Birthday To My Dad ❤️ | Black & White

I went to breakfast with my friend Ben this morning on what would have been my Dad's 91st birthday. I ordered my first cappuccino ever and look what they brought me. A heart made in the foam. Happy Birthday, Melverino. ❤️
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

