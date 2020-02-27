Sign up
61 / 365
Happy Birthday To My Dad ❤️ | Black & White
I went to breakfast with my friend Ben this morning on what would have been my Dad's 91st birthday. I ordered my first cappuccino ever and look what they brought me. A heart made in the foam. Happy Birthday, Melverino. ❤️
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2257
photos
20
followers
0
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2020 - Year 7
Camera
359
Taken
27th February 2020 9:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blackandwhite
,
yogiw-blackandwhite
,
for2020
,
yogi-flashofred2020
