Red Gerber Daisy
Continuing my organic Rainbow month with a red Gerber Daisy from the market. Maybe tomorrow will be pretty enough for a walk outside to take photos of flowers not already cut.
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Views
5
Album
2020 - Year 7
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
4th March 2020 6:52pm
rainbow2020
yogiw-rainbow2020
