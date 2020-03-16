Previous
Red Gerber Daisy by yogiw
80 / 365

Red Gerber Daisy

Continuing my organic Rainbow month with a red Gerber Daisy from the market. Maybe tomorrow will be pretty enough for a walk outside to take photos of flowers not already cut.
16th March 2020

Photo Details

