Orange Honey For St. Paddy's Day by yogiw
82 / 365

Orange Honey For St. Paddy's Day

Sweet Honey. 🧡 What could be better for Orange St. Paddy's Day Tuesday? I threw in a 4-leaf clover enamel for good luck. 🍀
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
