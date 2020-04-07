Previous
Next
One Yellow Flower by yogiw
104 / 365

One Yellow Flower

Seen on my walk today, one yellow flower. It brightened up my day. It was weird walking with about half the people I saw out were wearing face masks. Damn coronavirus. it killed John Prine today. That made me so sad.
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise