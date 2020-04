Tiny Tins For Easter

My Easter baskets were a hit! Everyone got theirs today. Along with the mini hats, each included a Tiny Tin I made especially for them. I was bummed though — when I was packing them up one of the Easter baskets slipped of the counter and shattered. I had to send the contents without a basket. I hope my person still loves it. They were made with lots of ❤️.



Oh shoot, I just realized, I forgot to sign the tins inside the lid. I guess I'll have to do that next time I see them. 😕