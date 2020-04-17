Previous
Honey In The Pillows by yogiw
Honey In The Pillows

Honey likes to bury herself deep in the pillows. Make for a beautiful portrait. She's my best model.
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Elyse Klemchuk
Hi, beautiful Honey kitty! - The green in the pillows makes her eyes even more lovely!
April 7th, 2020  
Kissukka
She's so beautiful
April 7th, 2020  
Mallory ace
Super cute.
April 7th, 2020  
CC Folk ace
Her eyes match the pillows...fern green! So sweet. :)
April 9th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
April 10th, 2020  
