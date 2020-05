My View

Today was a weird day. On the way home from running errands I received a text that Mr. Wilde had died. Bittersweet news since he has really been out of our lives since he left Mrs. Wilde 18 months ago. We've been grieving his "death" ever since but this news was so final. I cut the grass then sat in our garden under the pin oak tree for about an hour just reflecting on what used to be. Life goes on. Our Wilde 2.0 Adventures continue. RIP SQ.