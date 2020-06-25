Sign up
183 / 365
Pearl & The New Ottoman
Both Pearl and Honey love the new ottoman we're testing out. I guess it's as good a place as any to watch Kitty TV from.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2380
photos
18
followers
0
following
View this month »
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
Views
3
Album
2020 - Year 7
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
30th June 2020 9:36am
Tags
cats
,
pearlw
,
yogiw-cats
