Pearl & The New Ottoman
Pearl is always the first one to claim anything new around the house. We're testing out this new ottoman and she's been sitting on it like it's her new bed. I guess it's as good a place as any to watch Kitty TV from.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
Sandy Z W
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Photo Details
1
1
Album
2020 - Year 7
iPhone X
iPhone X
Taken
24th June 2020 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
View
View
Tags
cats
pearlw
yogiw-cats
