Pearl & The New Ottoman by yogiw
180 / 365

Pearl & The New Ottoman

Pearl is always the first one to claim anything new around the house. We're testing out this new ottoman and she's been sitting on it like it's her new bed. I guess it's as good a place as any to watch Kitty TV from.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
