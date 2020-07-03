Sign up
Previous
Next
191 / 365
The Lamppost & The Flag
I love that Mary put a flag hanging from her lamppost next door. It looked so pretty with the sun coming from behind. 🇺🇸
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2020 - Year 7
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
2nd July 2020 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yogiw-flag2020
