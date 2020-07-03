Previous
The Lamppost & The Flag by yogiw
191 / 365

The Lamppost & The Flag

I love that Mary put a flag hanging from her lamppost next door. It looked so pretty with the sun coming from behind. 🇺🇸
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Photo Details

