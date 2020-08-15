Previous
Rainbow Mahj Dice by yogiw
236 / 365

Rainbow Mahj Dice

My special Rainbow Roll Mahjong dice arrived. They are a bit oversized and match my Mom's Mahj set perfectly. How fun to get my tiles out again after five months of playing online. I can't wait to play with tiles (and my new dice) again! 🀄️🃏

https://modernmahjong.com/collections/a-rainbow-roll-one-pair-of-engraved-and-hand-painted-dice-in-a-rainbow-of-colors
15th August 2020

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
