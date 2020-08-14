Previous
Breakfast Flowers by yogiw
235 / 365

Breakfast Flowers

I loved going to the Exemplar for breakfast on my birthday. We sat in the patio garden under an umbrella with the most exotic flowers. It was the perfect setting to start off my 62nd year.

https://www.nationalexemplar.com
Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
