Sunflowers For My Birthday

What a fun, sunny birthday I had this year despite COVID-19 looming in the distance.We had a wonderful breakfast outside then visited the sunflower field across from Cottell Park. Home for a nap then out for a late lunch/early dinner on Taste of Belgium's outdoor patio.Next, it was either the Art Climb at the museum or run errands with Ande and sit in the car. I chose the latter. The sun and humidity was a little too much for me to handle. We'll do the Art Climb again on a cooler day.We ended the day with my carryout Sweet Reward sundae from Graeter's and a Zoom call with Ande's family. It was a really nice day. 🌻