Sunflowers For My Birthday by yogiw
Sunflowers For My Birthday

What a fun, sunny birthday I had this year despite COVID-19 looming in the distance.

We had a wonderful breakfast outside then visited the sunflower field across from Cottell Park. Home for a nap then out for a late lunch/early dinner on Taste of Belgium's outdoor patio.

Next, it was either the Art Climb at the museum or run errands with Ande and sit in the car. I chose the latter. The sun and humidity was a little too much for me to handle. We'll do the Art Climb again on a cooler day.

We ended the day with my carryout Sweet Reward sundae from Graeter's and a Zoom call with Ande's family. It was a really nice day. 🌻

https://365cincinnati.com/sunflower-fields-cincinnati/
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
