Previous
Next
6-18-20-RosesBlueBall by yogiw
234 / 365

6-18-20-RosesBlueBall

I love blue-glazed yard art. This is a giant blue ball sits under the rose bush by our front door.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise