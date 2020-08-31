Sign up
249 / 365
2020 Apple Close Your Rings Challenge
The Thin Mints did it in April. Ande got a new t-shirt this week but since my teammate and I aren't employees we didn't get one. 👎🏻
So proud that we finished!! It got me going on my exercise too. I've worked out 136 days since April. That's the most I've EVER done. Thank you Apple Watch.
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2443
photos
18
followers
0
following
68% complete
View this month »
