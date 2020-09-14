Previous
Next
The Blue Ball by yogiw
263 / 365

The Blue Ball

I love the way the ivy is growing around the blue ball yard art on the front step. The shadow of the rose bush leaves balances the composition. Soon we'll have to put the blue ball away for the winter. It's terra cotta under the glaze.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise