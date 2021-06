Take Me To The River

Graeter's offered a sneak peak at their new Midnight Snack flavor downtown next to the Reds' Stadium. Only catch, it was at midnight. Ande and I drove down for our treats then over to the Montgomery Inn Boathouse parking lot to eat it. The river overlook gave me a chance to try out the night mode on my new iPhone 12 Pro Max. I'd say it did a pretty good job!