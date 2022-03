The Cutest Cactus Ever

I knitted full-size hats for my new great-niece Iris to wear. For her first birthday, I knitted all eight hats in miniature and sewed them onto a braided ribbon to hang in her room. Becca loves succulents so I HAD to make Iris a cactus hat. I love the mini version with the embroidery floss for the needles.



It's very apropos that today is Green Wednesday since it's St. Patrick's Day. 🍀