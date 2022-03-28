Previous
The Glückspilz | 2018 by yogiw
88 / 365

The Glückspilz | 2018

Rainbow March | Red Monday 4

The white-spotted mushroom Amanita muscaria (common name fly mushroom) is toxic - dangerously poisonous - and should NEVER be tasted. It is acknowledged however, to be the most recognized mushroom on earth. In the German and other European cultures, "the Glückspilz" is seen as a good-luck symbol and abounds in Christmas decorations, children's story books, and fairy tales.

The needle-felted gnome I made in 2018 is holding a trio of lucky mushrooms and is often used as the base for my lucky clover bracelet photos. I love the white dots on the red caps.
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Photo Details

