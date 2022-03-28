The Glückspilz | 2018

Rainbow March | Red Monday 4



The white-spotted mushroom Amanita muscaria (common name fly mushroom) is toxic - dangerously poisonous - and should NEVER be tasted. It is acknowledged however, to be the most recognized mushroom on earth. In the German and other European cultures, "the Glückspilz" is seen as a good-luck symbol and abounds in Christmas decorations, children's story books, and fairy tales.



The needle-felted gnome I made in 2018 is holding a trio of lucky mushrooms and is often used as the base for my lucky clover bracelet photos. I love the white dots on the red caps.