Previous
Next
Sorry I Bothered You by yogiw
273 / 365

Sorry I Bothered You

Pearl isn't thrilled to get her photo taken. She tolerated me sneaking up on her when she was looking so peaceful, comfy and cute sitting in the sun. She gave me the evil eye and went back to sleep. A good photo to give Pearly a little 365 time.
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
Oh, Pearl! You are so beautiful, I am always glad to see pictures of you!
September 23rd, 2022  
Sandy Z W ace
@kchuk Thank you, Elyse. You love my kitties and I appreciate your comments.
September 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise