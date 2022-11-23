Previous
Jack Is Chillin' by yogiw
335 / 365

Jack Is Chillin'

Jack loves to lay on his mommy. I like this cute Snapchat I sent with my new Hanna Andersson PJs. 😃
23rd November 2022

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
92% complete

