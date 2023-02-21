Sign up
73 / 365
KC's Shell Flower
Cathee wanted me to look for the yellow shell flower KC made me. I looked everywhere and I only found a pink one and a purple one. I never would have gotten rid of a KC flower so I don't think she gave me a yellow one. I sure hope she does one day.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my goodness, this is so colorful and pretty!
February 22nd, 2023
