Previous
Next
KC's Shell Flower by yogiw
73 / 365

KC's Shell Flower

Cathee wanted me to look for the yellow shell flower KC made me. I looked everywhere and I only found a pink one and a purple one. I never would have gotten rid of a KC flower so I don't think she gave me a yellow one. I sure hope she does one day.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my goodness, this is so colorful and pretty!
February 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise