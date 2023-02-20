Previous
Bike Trail Graffiti by yogiw
72 / 365

Bike Trail Graffiti

I love street art. This old building I've photographed before now has graffiti on it. Not sure I like the wall as much as I liked it without it the art addition.
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
