Walking At Sunset by yogiw
74 / 365

Walking At Sunset

The weather is warming up a little. YAY!! I'll get to walk at sunset everyday soon.
22nd February 2023

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
20% complete

View this month »

