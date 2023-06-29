Previous
Knees At Sunset by yogiw
210 / 365

Knees At Sunset

The air quality has been awful this week due to the Canadian fires. I stayed inside and played iPad games on the guest bed instead of walking. Sometimes it's fun to just sit.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise