Red Flowers By The Steps

Ande and I went to lunch at Dellwood near our house. It's been open since 2019 and we've never been. Walking from our car I saw these beautiful flowers with a flight of stairs in the background. My friend Ben showed me a quick trick how to make the background of a photo taken in portrait mode even blurrier so I tried it on this one. I love the final effect. It made the photo even cooler looking.