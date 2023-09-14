Previous
Kitty TV by yogiw
Kitty TV

It's that time of year. Great Kitty TV weather with the door open to the side porch. Jack and Pearl love it!
Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
