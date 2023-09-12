Previous
Cafe Alma
Cafe Alma

It was fun discovering a new place with my friend Carol. A cute new lunch spot called Cafe Alma in Pleasant Ridge. Pretty close to my house but I've never seen it before. When I go to new places in town I feel like I'm on vacation. 😃
