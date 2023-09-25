Previous
Sunset On The Trail by yogiw
300 / 365

My favorite time of day to walk is either super early in the morning when the sun has just come up or right at sunset. Today, I walked at sunset. Another beautiful silhouette and sky.
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 26th, 2023  
