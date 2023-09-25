Sign up
300 / 365
Sunset On The Trail
My favorite time of day to walk is either super early in the morning when the sun has just come up or right at sunset. Today, I walked at sunset. Another beautiful silhouette and sky.
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
1
0
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
3600
photos
16
followers
0
following
82% complete
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2023 - Year 10
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
25th September 2023 7:22pm
yogiw-sunrisesunset
,
yogiw-wassonway
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 26th, 2023
