Pink Flower On Wasson Way by yogiw
302 / 365

Pink Flower On Wasson Way

A few flowers left on the bike trail. Love this bright pink one.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Elyse Klemchuk
This is bright and lovely!
October 2nd, 2023  
