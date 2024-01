Apple Peels

Today was a baking day. An apple pie for my girlfriend Kirsten who just had surgery. When I was a little girl and I baked with my grandma, we always tried to see if we could peel an apple all in one spiral without breaking the peel. Whenever I bake, I think of this game we used to play. I love using her rolling pin and huge cutting board to bake with too. It gives me such a warm feeling and always carries her with me in my heart. ❤️🥰