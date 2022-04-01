Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2283
Mum and Baby
Had a trip to the zoo today with
@nickspics
. After a month of colour, I decided to post a monotone today. I thought it also helped to portray the sadness this photo makes me feel. Mum looks like she has the weight of the world on her shoulders
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3471
photos
202
followers
159
following
625% complete
View this month »
2276
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
Latest from all albums
765
766
2280
767
2281
768
2282
2283
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
1st April 2022 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
black&white
,
chimpanzee
julia
ace
What a beaut shot, but Mum does look a bit harassed..
April 1st, 2022
Dianne
A very thought provoking image. Those poor creatures never look happy or engaged. Your treatment suits it so well. Fav
April 1st, 2022
Brigette
ace
beautifully captured Carole
April 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close