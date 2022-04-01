Previous
Next
Mum and Baby by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2283

Mum and Baby

Had a trip to the zoo today with @nickspics. After a month of colour, I decided to post a monotone today. I thought it also helped to portray the sadness this photo makes me feel. Mum looks like she has the weight of the world on her shoulders
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
625% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
What a beaut shot, but Mum does look a bit harassed..
April 1st, 2022  
Dianne
A very thought provoking image. Those poor creatures never look happy or engaged. Your treatment suits it so well. Fav
April 1st, 2022  
Brigette ace
beautifully captured Carole
April 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise