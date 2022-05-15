Sign up
Photo 2327
White Faced Heron
I got so engrossed watching this heron, which is why I nearly got cut off by the tide. In no danger would have just got wet and muddy wading through mangroves.
15th May 2022
15th May 22
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3518
photos
203
followers
160
following
2320
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
14th May 2022 3:49pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heron
Milanie
ace
I don't think I've ever seen a white faced heron - lovely shot
May 15th, 2022
