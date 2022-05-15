Previous
White Faced Heron by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2327

White Faced Heron

I got so engrossed watching this heron, which is why I nearly got cut off by the tide. In no danger would have just got wet and muddy wading through mangroves.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Milanie ace
I don't think I've ever seen a white faced heron - lovely shot
May 15th, 2022  
