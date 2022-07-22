Previous
Sunrise, Mist and Reflections by yorkshirekiwi
Sunrise, Mist and Reflections

I stepped out of my front door for my morning walk, and was met with this gorgeous sky. Not the best shot, as it was taken with my little camera, hand held. I was meeting a friend and didn't have time to do it properly
22nd July 2022

Carole G

yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Babs ace
I think it is a brilliant shot. Well done. fav.
July 22nd, 2022  
