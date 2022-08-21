Previous
Decayed Hydrangea Petals by yorkshirekiwi
Decayed Hydrangea Petals

As the title says.
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Dianne
And very nice too. Only a photographer could get excited about spent flowers. Fav
August 21st, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful in its decay.
August 21st, 2022  
