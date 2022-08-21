Sign up
Photo 2425
Decayed Hydrangea Petals
As the title says.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
20th August 2022 9:16am
petals
hydrangea
decaying
Dianne
And very nice too. Only a photographer could get excited about spent flowers. Fav
August 21st, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful in its decay.
August 21st, 2022
