Photo 2468
Signal Tower Siren
This steampunkress was quite an extrovert and braved climbing the signal tower in long skirts and heels. Health and Safety couldn't have been watching! I gave this shot a selective colour treatment to emphasise her look.
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3670
photos
197
followers
160
following
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
2467
2468
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
2nd October 2022 11:00am
Tags
red
,
railway
,
signal
,
steampunk
,
etsooi-146
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I love your SC edit. This is so effective and a great photo. Fav for sure.
October 3rd, 2022
