Photo 2486
purple wildflower
Another new addition to the wildflower patch. Have failed to identify this one, but it looks like there are going to be pink ones too
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
2
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3688
photos
194
followers
158
following
681% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
12th October 2022 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
wildflowers
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
October 21st, 2022
Diana
ace
Such an amazing colour, lovely shot and dof.
October 21st, 2022
