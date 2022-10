Kaka

A large, olive-brown parrot endemic to New Zealand. Adults have a deep crimson belly and undertail with a red-orange underwing. A forest-dwelling parrot that is more common on offshore islands, but flourishes in areas where mammalian predators are controlled; some visit city and rural gardens. Harsh, grating “kra-aa” call is often heard before the bird is seen. The species also whistles a series of tuneful notes while perched.