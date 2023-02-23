Sign up
Photo 2611
Olde Butchery
Just filling in some gaps. Falling behind with 365 as concentrating on coursework. My mission here was to give my photograph a vintage look. thought the subject suited the treatment
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
3
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
3820
photos
194
followers
158
following
715% complete
2604
2605
2606
2607
2608
2609
2610
2611
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
23rd December 2022 11:49am
Privacy
Public
Tags
butchers
,
vintage
George
ace
Successful vintage look.
February 24th, 2023
Lesley
ace
You were right. It’s perfect!
February 24th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
yes the sepia gives the butchers that vintage look
February 24th, 2023
