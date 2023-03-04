Sign up
Photo 2620
Sapphire
Sapphire watching over the garden.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
3830
photos
193
followers
158
following
718% complete
2614
2615
2616
2617
2618
2619
2620
2621
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
1st March 2023 4:17pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cat
,
burmese
Maggiemae
ace
Nice capture of the eye colour! He/she is not happy!
March 5th, 2023
