New Moon by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2622

New Moon

I'm wrapped how this turned out! It's the first moon shot I've tried with my mirrorless Nikon Z camera. This was shot handheld, with my old camera I would have messed around with my tripod for ages, to hold it still enough.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Dianne
Well that's very impressive! Fav
March 6th, 2023  
