Woodlands Homestead by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2880

Woodlands Homestead

In response to John Walton's new Architecture challenge. Having emigrated from the UK to New Zealand 25 years ago, I find I miss the history of Europe with its magnificent old historic buildings. The Woodlands Homestead which we visited yesterday was built in the period 1872 – 1875 and today has a category 1 classification with the NZ Historic Places Trust. It is built of kauri and rimu and still has most of the original iron on the roof. This is about as old as it gets in this country. It's a popular wedding venue too, although on this day it was wet and rainy, so it was a quick dash outside to grab this shot.
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Photo Details

Brigette ace
i bet in summertime its buzzing with people. I still miss the UK and Europe for all its historical architecture etc - lovely shot - damp and all
November 18th, 2023  
