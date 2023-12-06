Previous
The Underside of a Moth by yorkshirekiwi
The Underside of a Moth

As seen through my window. I must go out and clean them!
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Dianne
Neat detail.
December 6th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
No need to clean, looks like fairy dust.
December 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice detailed image
December 6th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
December 6th, 2023  
