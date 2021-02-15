Previous
Next
Lightpainting .. Whale tail at sunset..... by ziggy77
Photo 1057

Lightpainting .. Whale tail at sunset.....

sooc bulb-long-exposure- 257.6-sec

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
289% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very cool!
February 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise