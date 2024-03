Leeds Liverpool Canal...........as the world passed us by

Our Daughter and SIL flew over from WAustralia for a quick 2 week visit. and arranged a Wide Beam boat for 5 nights as Hubby's 80th. He was in his element as helmsman. will be a little hit and miss as they still over but now spending several nights with son-in-laws, father. then back for a few days before flying back home.