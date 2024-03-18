Previous
Five lift locks......... by ziggy77
Photo 1139

Five lift locks.........

Jon (SIL), Hayley, my daughter and me.(Hubby took pic)

As we arrived at the five lift locks. It was quite cold for us so Hayley must have been really feeling cold having left temperatures of around mid 30 degrees.

We were wanting to be through the 60ft descent locks before it got dark....... and Yes! we did. What we didn't realize was that they were celebrating 250 yrs that weekend. more info in the link below.

https://www.narrowboatworld.com/15214-the-trust-celebrates-the-250th-anniversary-of-bingley-five
