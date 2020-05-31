Previous
Next
iris (Stinking Iris) submerged...... by ziggy77
Photo 667

iris (Stinking Iris) submerged......

Iris- Iris Foetidissima is an attractive native Wildflower commonly known as Stinking Iris which produces beautiful orange berries after the flowers disappear. sooc

31st May 2020 31st May 20

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
182% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How amazing, never heard of this one before. Such a wonderful site to be on.
May 31st, 2020  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful capture.
May 31st, 2020  
Taffy ace
These are surreal looking -- beautifully captured.
May 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise