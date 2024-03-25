Sign up
Are you watching me?...........
Whilst the other geese were happy to just glide around on the canal, this goose definitely wanted to steal the show he loved posing and creating huge splashes quite a few I missed until I realized he was the one to watch.
25th March 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Mags
Ha ha! Yes, we are. =)
Diana
He sure looks like a sneaky one.
Beryl Lloyd
Ha ! great shot !
Christine Sztukowski
Yes
