Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 686
Goldfinches
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4572
photos
281
followers
172
following
187% complete
View this month »
679
680
681
682
683
684
685
686
Latest from all albums
2732
1149
1150
2733
1151
686
2734
1152
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
#3
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
11th April 2024 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fivegoldfinches
Joanne Diochon
ace
The treatment you have given it is interesting but I think it would ba a nice sapture even without that. So many of the finches togther!
April 12th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely processed
April 12th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely composition and edit ! fav
April 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close