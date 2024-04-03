Previous
Anenome Blanda.......... by ziggy77
Photo 685

Anenome Blanda..........

Just one single flower appearing.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. slight brighten
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK.
wendy frost
Pretty daisy and a lovely colour. Mine have disappeared this year.
April 3rd, 2024  
Diana
Beautiful colour and softness.
April 3rd, 2024  
